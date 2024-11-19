Beros’s arrest fuels calls for for no-confidence vote against Plenkovic cabinet

Podijeli :

Luka stanzl/PIXSELL / Ilustracija

At the beginning of the parliamentary session on Tuesday morning, opposition MPs commented on the arrest of former Health Minister Vili Beros on 15 November, who is suspected of fraudulently manipulating a tender for the procurement of hospital equipment.

Zvonimir Troskot from the Most party said that the latest scandal shows that “unfortunately, the mafia, underhand Serbian businessmen and possibly Serbian mafiosi control the Croatian healthcare system and the government.”

Troskot raised the question of whether the Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA) had alerted the government through businessman Saša Pozder, who was arrested along with Beros in this bid-rigging scandal, or through Serbian businessman Drenislav Zekic, who Troskot described as Beros’ main advisor.

Beros is the second minister in Plenkovic’s cabinet to be arrested during his term in office

Anka Mrak-Taritas from the GLAS party recalled that Beros is now the second minister in Plenkovic’s cabinet to be charged with economic crime and arrested during his term in office.

Marija Lugaric from the SDP said that this strongest opposition party would initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s cabinet.

Independent Marija Selak-Raspudic raised the question of whether parastatal structures were operating and thus undermining the Croatian state. She recalled that one of the suspects in the recent scandal was also involved in the controversial procurement of ECMO devices when the then SDP leader Zoran Milanovic was prime minister.

Ante Deur from the ruling HDZ said that every criminal and suspect has their own identity and should not be identified with political parties.

“Croatian institutions are doing their job,” he replied to the opposition.