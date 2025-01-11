Biennial exhibition of Croatian design, featuring 346 works, kicks off in Zagreb

Podijeli :

HINA/ Lana SLIVAR DOMINIĆ/ lsd

The largest exhibition of contemporary design in Croatia opened on Friday evening at Lauba in Zagreb, and the programme of this biennial event includes the Croatian Designers Association's awards ceremony, for which 346 works competed.

Organised by the Croatian Designers Association (HDD), the Croatian Design Exhibition showcases the highest-quality design works created over a two-year period.

This edition of the exhibition marks the 25th anniversary of its founding, presenting 346 design achievements out of a total of 706 submissions. A total of 241 professional works and 105 student works competed.

The HDD (Croatian Designers Association) Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mladen Oresic.

The exhibition will run until 24 January. It is financially supported by the Ministry of Culture and Media and the City of Zagreb, among others.