Bosnian Croat leader expects Croatia’s newly elected president to support BiH’s EU path

N1 / F.Z.

The leader of HDZ BiH party, Dragan Covic, voted on Sunday at a polling station in Mostar for the presidential election in Croatia, saying that he expects the newly elected president to continue supporting Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the European path of the neighbouring country.

The Mostar area has the largest number of Croatian voters abroad. “I hope everyone will exercise this right, as the Croatian government has invested a lot of effort to make it possible for them,” said Marko Babic, the Croatian consul general in Mostar.

He added that voter turnout was in line with expectations and that voting was proceeding without any issues.

When asked what kind of policy he expects from the Croatian president toward BiH and the Croats living there, Covic said Zagreb’s relationship was extremely important for BiH’s European ambitions.

“It will be difficult to achieve integration ambitions without friends like Croatia, so I expect the Croatian president, together with the prime minister and the parliament speaker, to be a tailwind, helping to open doors for us a little more easily,” he added.