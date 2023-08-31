Businesses in Split-Dalmatia County record higher revenues, lower profit

Podijeli :

Unsplash/Ilustracija

Approximately 16,600 enterprises based in Split-Dalmatia County in 2022 saw an increase of 23% in both their revenues (€9.20 billion), while their net consolidated profit dropped by 52%, shows an analysis by the Financial Agency (Fina), released on Thursday.

Businesses headquartered in Split-Dalmatia County in 2022 had 86,606 employees, which is 5,143 employees more or 6.3% up from 2021.

Enterprises based in that southern county also saw an increase of 26% in expenses, amounting to €8.97 billion.

Those businesses that were in the black generated a net profit of five billion kuna or 26.9% more, while those in the red generated a loss of four billion kuna or 2.2 billion more than in 2021. The net profit generated by businesses in Split- Dalmatia county reached approximately one billion kuna or 53.2% less than the year before.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)