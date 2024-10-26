Ceremonies held to mark 80th anniversary of liberation of Split from Fascism

Podijeli :

Ivana Ivanovic/PIXSELL

Wreath-laying ceremonies and a special session of the city council were held on Saturday in Split to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Fascist forces in this second biggest Croatian city.

Delegations of the city administration, as well as of the local association of anti-Fascists and the VeDRA Association of Homeland War Veterans and Antifascists, laid wreaths outside the mortuary with the remains of fallen anti-Fascist fighters in Lovrinac Cemetery as well as in front of a memorial plaque to the city’s freedom fighters in the Narodni Trg square.

Mayor Ivica Puljak said at the ceremonies that 26 October 1944 was one of the most important days in Split’s recent history when the city remembers all who liberated Split, particularly those who gave their lives for this cause.