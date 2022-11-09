Climate change activists march through downtown Zagreb

Share:







Source: N1/Ema Bašić

About a hundred climate activists marched through downtown Zagreb on Tuesday evening, to warn that the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 would "make many promises but deliver nothing."

The protesters, who appeared to advocate for a more radical shift measures in order to combat climate change and save the planet, marched carrying a banner reading “The Only Solution? Climate Revolution!.” The march was reportedly organized by a Zagreb-based group affiliated with the Extinction Rebellion movement.

Other messages carried by protesters read “Stop Climate Change”, “Stop (eating) Meat and Dairy”, “System Change – Not Climate Change”, and “Just Stop Oil”.