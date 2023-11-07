Croatia Airlines announces new winter flights to London

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Kat von Wood

The national flag carrier Croatia Airlines (CA) has presented its summer flight schedule for 2024 and new flights to London for the winter of 2023/2024 from Zagreb and Split.

“This winter, we are introducing new flights to London from Zagreb three times a week and from Split once a week,” CA commercial affairs director Slaven Zabo said at the World Travel Market WTM London, where CA is negotiating cooperation for the year 2025.

“We plan to expand the network of international flights in the summer flight schedule in 2024 as well and increase the total number of flights compared to this year,” Zabo said.

Zabo says that CA is also considering the introduction of winter flights to Paris and from Dubrovnik to Frankfurt.

Croatia Airlines is acquiring 15 new Airbus 220 aircraft by 2027, by which it plans to replace the entire existing fleet, switch completely to jet-powered aircraft and have a unified, single-type fleet.

New aircraft with new generation engines reduce noise per seat by 50 percent and have 25 percent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.