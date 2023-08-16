Croatia Airlines winter schedule to include new flights

Podijeli :

Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

Croatia Airlines will increase the number of flights in its winter schedule by 12% as well as introduce new international flights, the company said on Wednesday.

With a total of 23 international routes, CA will be connecting seven domestic airports with 13 international destinations and connect Zagreb and Split, Dubrovnik, Pula and Zadar as well as Pula and Zadar.

A direct flight between Zadar and Munich is a new service to operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Osijek-Munich service will operate also during the winter, on Mondays and Fridays.

CA will continue operating flights between Split and Copenhagen (on Saturdays), between Split and London (Heathrow) (on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays), and between Zagreb and Mostar (three times a week).

As during the last winter season, CA will continue operating flights between Split and Zurich (Wednesdays and Saturdays), between Rijeka and Munich (Thursdays and Sundays), and between Pula and Zurich (Wednesdays and Saturdays).