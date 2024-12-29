Croatia marks 4th anniversary of devastating Petrinja earthquake

Podijeli :

Slaven Branislav Babic/PIXSELL / Ilustracija

Four years have passed since the earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Petrinja and the surrounding area on 29 December 2020, claiming seven lives and causing immense damage, while the post-quake reconstruction is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2030.

Four years ago, the earthquake in that area of central Croatia left behind sad scenes of destroyed houses, economic buildings, factories and public structures in Petrinja, Sisak, Glina, and other parts of Banovina.

In the village of Majske Poljane near Glina, five people were killed, and in Petrinja, 13-year-old Laura Cvijic, the youngest victim of the Banovina earthquake in Banovina, tragically lost her life. Among the victims was also a woman who succumbed to injuries sustained in the earthquake in March 2021.

A total of 28 people were injured in the earthquake, and two more died while clearing the rubble, according to data from the Civil Protection Service. This was the second earthquake, following a magnitude 5.0 tremor that struck Banovina on 28 December.

12,700 buildings rebuilt so far

Last week, Physical Planning and Construction Minister Branko Bacic, stated that over 12,700 buildings in the areas affected by the Petrinja and Zagreb earthquakes have been rebuilt, covering over 47,000 residential units, with a total investment of approximately € 3.2 billion.

The completion of the reconstruction of public buildings, according to the government’s recovery plan, is expected by June 2026, while the reconstruction of private properties should be completed by 2030. All replacement homes are to be built by mid-2027 at the latest.

He added that measures to assist citizens whose residential buildings have not yet been fully reconstructed will continue.

During a recent visit to the new and renovated buildings in Petrinja and Sisak, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković stated that the reconstruction of Sisak-Moslavina County after the earthquake is 90% complete.

Petrinja Mayor Magdalena Komes stated that the fourth anniversary of the devastating earthquake is marked in a completely different atmosphere, especially in Petrinja, which is taking on entirely new contours with rebuilt buildings that are structurally reinforced, modernly equipped, and newly constructed.

‘This is an opportunity to once again thank everyone who came to help after the disaster. The solidarity shown by Croatia, our Diaspora, and friends, as well as the numerous volunteers who came to assist, serves as a lasting reminder of how we stand by each other in times of greatest need. The bridge in the center of Petrinja, on the Petrinjčica River, was named the Volunteer Bridge for this very reason,’ wrote Komes in an open letter.