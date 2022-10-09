Croatia registers 430 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Share:







Croatia has registered 430 new coronavirus cases and six related deaths in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response team reported on Sunday.

There are 4,935 active cases in the country and among them are 505 infected persons being treated in hospital, including 14 placed on ventilators.

Since 25 February 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country, 1,238,117 people have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of whom 16,965 have died and 1,216,217 have recovered, including 717 in the last 24 hours.

To date, 59.63 per cent of the total population, or 70.91 per cent of adults, have received one vaccine dose, while 68.89 per cent of the adult population have received two doses.