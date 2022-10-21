Croatian FM: Western Balkan countries must align their policies with the EU

Share:







Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said in Berlin on Friday, ahead of a meeting of Western Balkan and EU foreign ministers as part of the Berlin Process, that all EU candidates must align their foreign and visa policies with those of the EU.

“All Western Balkan countries must show clear commitment to EU policies and align their policies with the EU’s, which naturally includes the visa regime,” said Grlic-Radman, underlining the need for those countries to also align their foreign and security policies.

Grlic-Radman highlighted the importance of the Berlin Process for the further integration of Western Balkan countries aspiring to join the EU.

“The Berlin Process shows Western Balkan countries that they must stand on the right side of history and demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people as well as unity in the condemnation of the Russian aggression,” said Grlic-Radman.

He noted that today’s meeting would also discuss energy and economic policy as well as energy independence.

“Considering its experience and geopolitical advantages, Croatia can offer itself as an energy hub for Central European countries,” said the minister.

The meeting is being held in preparation for an EU and Western Balkans summit, scheduled for 3 November.