Croatian IT company Infinum joins EBRD Blue Ribbon programme for SMEs

EBRD

Croatian IT company Infinum has joined the EBRD’s Blue Ribbon programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which helps promising regional SMEs to grow and develop into market leaders, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday.

As it grows, the company intends to place a greater focus on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) components of the business, including formalising environmental and social policies as well as strengthening corporate governance throughout the group. The Blue Ribbon programme will provide comprehensive advisory support to the company on its ESG path, too, the EBRD said in a press release.

Infinum is the fourth Croatian company to join the Blue Ribbon programme, which has 82 SME members in 28 countries. The programme’s membership for high-potential local SMEs typically lasts for five years and includes a set of tailor-made advisory services and financing options.

Advisory services under the Blue Ribbon programme are funded by the EBRD Small Business Impact Fund, whose international donors include Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taipei China and the United States of America.

Infinum provides business and technology consulting, digital design and software engineering services. The company caters to regional and international blue-chip companies and medium to large corporations. Established in 2005, the company has 350 employees. It is headquartered in Zagreb and has offices in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia. Infinum has further international expansion in its sights as part of its medium-term investment plan.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than €4.4 billion in Croatia. €300 million was invested in 2022.