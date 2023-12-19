Croatian National Theatre to give live broadcast of The Nutcracker on December 23

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

On December 23, the Croatian National Theatre (HNK) in Zagreb will make it possible for lovers of classical music to watch Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classical ballet The Nutcracker on a big screen outside the HNK building as it is performed at the HNK.

The December rendition 23, choreographed by Vladimir Malakhov, will start at 6 p.m.

The HNK said it wanted to give everyone who did not manage to buy tickets for one of this year’s 12 renditions of the ballet a chance to experience the atmosphere of this fairy tale which continues to enchant audiences 130 years after its premiere.

The Nutcracker is equally appealing to children and grown-ups and it is an unavoidable part of the Advent magic in all parts of the world, the HNK says, noting that the live broadcast was organised in cooperation with the Zagreb Tourism Board.

One of the most beautiful classical ballets takes the audience to a world of princes and fairies, describing the adventures of the young girl Klara who receives from her godfather on Christmas Eve an unusual gift, a wooden nutcracker.