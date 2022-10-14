Croatia’s inflation rate picks up in September to reach record-high 12.8 pct

Share:







Consumer prices in Croatia jumped by 12.8 percent in September 2022 year-on-year, reaching a record-high "since the state statistics bureau tracks this data," state agency Hina said on Friday, citing a publicly available report released on Friday, without clarifying when did the bureau start tracking this data.

Previously, the highest annual inflation rate in Croatia was recorded in July and August 2022, of 12.3 percent.

The prices of goods and services for, measured by the Consumer Price Index, also rose on a monthly basis, increasing by 1.5 percent from August 2022, while on an annual average basis they were 8.6 percent higher.

Annual increases were registered in all categories of products and services. The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased the most, by 19 percent, restaurant and hotel services by 17.3 percent, furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance by 15.7 percent, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 13.3 percent, transport by 12.3 percent, miscellaneous goods and services by 10.7 percent, clothing and footwear by 10.1 percent, recreation and culture by 8.8 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco by 4.4 percent. The lowest increase was observed for communications, of 0.4 percent.

Month on month, the prices of clothing and footwear increased the most, by 21.2 percent, followed by the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (+2.9 percent), and miscellaneous goods and services (+2.6 percent). On the other hand, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.2 percent, restaurant and hotel services by 2.1 percent and transport by 0.7 percent.

The largest contribution to the growth rate of the annual index came from food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.95 percentage points), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.24 pp), and transport (1.8 pp).

Observing the selected groups, the highest annual average increase in consumer prices was recorded for energy, of 17.7 percent, which is a growth contribution of 2.97 percentage points, Hina cited said.