Croatia’s PM Plenkovic meets with Serbia’s President Vucic in Davos

Source: Vlada RH

Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, met with Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, in Davos in Switzerland on Thursday. He "emphasized that additional efforts are necessary to resolve open issues between the two neighboring countries," state news platform Hina reported.

“During the World Economic Forum in Davos, I spoke with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, about bilateral relations and the European path of Croatia’s neighboring countries,” Plenkovic tweeted, next to a photo with Vucic.

Relations between Croatia and Serbia are burdened by numerous open issues, from the 1,832 missing persons from the 1991-95 war, to compensation to prisoners of war, and the prosecution of war criminals.

“In addition to the policy of dialogue and calming tensions, it is necessary to make additional efforts to resolve open issues,” Plenkovic said.

“Before the meeting with Vucic, Plenkovic took part in a meeting titled ‘Diplomatic dialogue on the Western Balkans,'” Hina said, without adding any details.

Meanwhile, Vucic said on social media the meeting with Plenkovic in Davos was held “in a fair atmosphere,” and expressed confidence that the two countries’ political relations would improve, according to the Serbian state news agency Tanjug.

“A very fair conversation with Andrej Plenkovic about Serbian-Croatian relations. I believe that in the period ahead we will succeed in making progress, both in terms of the economy and in terms of political relations,” Vucic wrote on Instagram with a photo of him and Plenkovic.