Deal reached on EU legislation on nature restoration

Representatives of the European Union's member-states and of the European Parliament on Thursday evening reached a provisional political agreement on the legislation on restoration of the Union's sea and land areas.

The new law, agreed with member states, sets a target for the EU to restore at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas by 2030 and all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.

The agreement needs to be endorsed by the Council of European Union and the European Parliament.

EU countries must restore at least 30% of habitat areas covered by the new law by 2030, 60% by 2040, and 90% by 2050, the EP reported on its website.

The member-states are expected to adopt national plans defining steps to meet the targets concerning the nature restoration.

In line with Parliament’s position, EU countries should give priority to areas located in Natura 2000 sites until 2030.