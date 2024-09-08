Deni Cerni wins silver in shot put at Paris Paralympic Games

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Croatian para athlete Deni Cerni on Saturday won the silver medal in the men's shot put F33 event at the Paris Paralympic Games, setting his personal record with a throw of 12.18m.

The gold medal went to Cai Bingchen of China, who set a new world and Paralympic record with a throw of 12.77m.

The bronze was won by Moroccan Zakariae Derhem (11.26m).

Three years ago, Cerni, a native of Grubisno Polje, won a bronze medal in Tokyo, and last year he won a bronze at the World Championships in Paris.

This is the fourth medal for Croatian athletes participating in the Paris Paralympic Games – before Cerni, table tennis player Andjela Muzinic Vincetic won the gold medal in the WS3 category, Luka Bakovic won the bronze in the shot put in the F46 category, and swimmer Dino Sinovcic won the bronze in the 100m backstroke in the S6 category.

Overall, Croatian Paralympians have won 30 medals at the Summer Paralympic Games – six golds, nine silvers and 15 bronzes.