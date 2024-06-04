DIP prepares material for visually and hearing impaired voters for the elections on 9 June

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Johanna Geron

In order to enable voters with visual and hearing impairments to exercise their right to vote in the European Parliament elections, the Croatian State Electoral Commission (DIP) has prepared materials for them.

According to the DIP, audio recordings of all 25 ballot papers with the names of a total of 300 candidates running for 12 Croatian MEPs are available at izbori.hr.

There are also audio recordings with instructions on how blind persons and some other categories of citizens with disabilities can participate in the election with the help of assistants.

About 17,000 Croatians are registered as blind or visually impaired.

Instructions in sign language have also been prepared for voters with hearing disabilities.

The election to the European Parliament on 9 June is the fourth election of its kind to be held in Croatia.