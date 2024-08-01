Donna Vekic is the first Croatian female tennis player to reach the Olympic semi-finals

Podijeli :

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) via Guliver

Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic has reached a historic milestone. She is the first Croatian female tennis player to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic tournament. She achieved this remarkable feat after defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a dramatic quarter-final match.

With this success, Vekic has written her name in the history of Croatian sport. Never before has a Croatian female tennis player reached this stage of the competition at the Olympic Games. The semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday evening and the whole nation is eagerly awaiting the continuation of this tennis story.

In a thrilling quarter-final encounter, Vekic triumphed over Ukraine’s Kostyuk in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8).

After her victory, Vekic expressed her emotions and her pride in playing for Croatia.

“When I play for Croatia, I give everything. When it comes to a medal, I give everything!” Vekic explained. She emphasised that playing for the national team brings with it a special responsibility and motivation that drives her to top performances.