EPPO: Two indicted for bribery and influence trading

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Zagreb has filed an indictment against two Croatian citizens for giving and receiving bribes and for trading in influence, following an investigation into the remediation works of the Sovjak waste pit.

It is alleged that, between December 2020 and February 2022, the two defendants engaged in bribery and influence trading. It is understood that the second defendant used his connections in companies and financial institutions to assist the first defendant’s business activities and goals. In return, the first defendant agreed to pay him a certain amount of money.

According to the evidence, the first defendant led a group of bidders for the €44 million public project, ‘Design and Implementation of Remediation Works on the Sovjak Pit’, co-financed by the EU’s Cohesion Fund. It is alleged that the second defendant ensured that the first defendant could proceed without obstacles, offering necessary assistance during the implementation phase of the project.

It is understood that the first defendant asked the second defendant to secure bank guarantees for his company to continue its other business activities. In return, the first defendant paid the second defendant at least €130 000 in three separate payments.

If found guilty, the defendants could be sentenced to up to 8 years of imprisonment.