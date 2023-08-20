ePrescriptions issued in Croatia valid in four EU countries, as of 2025 in all

Podijeli :

Ilustracija/Raimond Klavins/Unsplash

An ePrescription issued in Croatia is now valid in four EU countries and as of 2025 it will be valid in all EU countries, the Večernji List daily says.

The Spanish health ministry earlier this week informed Spanish citizens that all of Spain’s autonomous communities have been included in the EU’s cross-border health network, E-Health Network, explicitly mentioning Croatia as one of the EU countries where doctors can access Spanish citizens’ medical records. Also, Spanish nationals staying in Croatia can obtain their medications in Croatian pharmacies through their ePrescriptions.

Croatia has for a long time been part of E-Health Network and doctors in Portugal, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, France, Malta and Spain have been able for some time now to access data on patients from Croatia and use basic information from their medical records in case they have to seek medical attention in those countries.

Croatians travelling to Finland, Estonia, Portugal and Spain can for the time being obtain medications in those countries via ePrescriptions issued by their family doctor in Croatia. E-Health Network is expected to fully come into being by 2025.

As for Croatian citizens and health insurees, the possibility to obtain a medication abroad and access basic medical documentation is available only for persons who have given their consent for such information exchange via Portal Zdravlje, which is part of the Croatian electronic service e-Gradjani, the daily says.