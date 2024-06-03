European elections: HDZ party spent the most on advertising, Ilcic received the most donations

Podijeli :

Unsplash/Christian Dubovan

The HDZ party spent the most on advertising for the European elections, while MEP Ladislav Ilčić received the most donations. This is according to the financial reports that the candidates for the elections on 9 June had to publish by 1 June.

By the end of May, the HDZ had spent €221,650 of the maximum possible amount of €530,891 on election advertising.

The coalition list led by the SDP party (SDP, DO DIP, Centre, HSS, GLAS) spent €110,500; the liberal list Fair Play (IDS, NPS, SDSS, Social Democrats, HSLS, PGS, Reformists, Kvarner Union, Istrian Pensioners’ Party, HNS, List for Rijeka, Democrats) spent almost €71,000; the independent list of MP Ladislav Ilcic spent just over €53,000; the Mozemo party spent €50,000, while the Domovinski pokret (DP) spent €41,870.

The Most party spent €26,300, the Law and Justice party of MP Mislav Kolakusic spent €9,300, while the independent candidate Nina Skocak spent around €2,500.

Ilcic’s party received the most donations for the European elections with almost €74,000. The largest single donations came from the company Pax et Bonum from Kastel Luksic, twice totalling €18,000.

Individuals can donate up to €3,981 to a political party or an independent list, while legal entities can donate up to €26,544.

In terms of the amount of donations, Ilcic was followed by the SDP and the Fair Play candidates, who each received €31,000 in donations. The largest individual donations were made by individual candidates from the two lists and by natural persons.

The Mozemo party received €18,500 from 653 donors, while the HDZ received €11,000 from seven donors, while the Most party did not receive any donations.

The final data on the candidates’ donations and expenses will be known one month after the elections on 9 June. At that time, all election participants must submit their final financial reports on campaign expenses to the State Electoral Commission.