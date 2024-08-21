Ex-INA director and others charged with €160 million fraud in gas affair

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor / Pixsell / ilustracija

The anti-corruption agency USKOK on Wednesday brought charges against seven people led by former INA director Damir Skugor for illegal natural gas trading that caused the energy company to lose almost €160 million.

In addition to Skugor, the charges were brought against his father Dane, the former president of the Croatian Bar Association, Josip Surjak, his business partner Goran Husic, the former director of the gas company Plinara Istocna Slavonija, Marija Ratkic, the director of the gas company EVN Croatia Plin, Vlado Mandic, and the former head of gas and energy sales at INA, Stjepan Leko, who was Skugor’s deputy.

The prosecution accuses them of buying gas from INA and selling it at ten times the price and of committing a number of criminal offences, including criminal association, abuse of trust in economic transactions, aiding and abetting these offences and money laundering.