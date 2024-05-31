Foreign pensioners enjoy their retirement while Croats collect bottles to survive

Podijeli :

In Kvarner Bay on the northern Adriatic, we checked what Germans, Slovenians and Italians can afford with an average pension, and what about Croats? The result is not surprising.

A Slovenian-Croatian pensioner couple enjoying the Opatija Riviera. They don’t lack anything, they tell us.

“I can afford everything I need, but when a person is old, their needs are a little less. Fifty years ago I followed him to Kopar, so I can really afford Opatija,” says Vanja from Slovenia.

“Most Croatian citizens, pensioners, receive a pension of about 430 euros… No comment,” says Lav from Slovenia.

Pensions significantly higher in neighbouring countries

In neighbouring Slovenia, the average net pension in March was 895 euros. Women have a slightly higher average – 909 euros, while men receive 881 euros.

If we go further west to Italy, we reach an average of just over 1,360 euros for men and 950 euros for women. That’s not much when you consider the standard, but it reflects the low earnings in working life.

“My pension is not huge. I get 1,800 euros a month,” explains Claudio from Italy. We ask him if he can afford a few days’ summer holiday?

“Yes, of course, but I work a bit here and there on the side,” he replies.

With a book in his hand and a view of the Adriatic Sea, Hans from Germany is also enjoying his days in retirement.

“I am going to stay in Opatija for five days and then I plan to spend three or four days in Porec. What is your approximate budget for your stay in Croatia? Around 100 to 150 euros per day, including food,” says Hans from Germany.

A full 60 per cent of Croatian pensioners receive less than 500 euros per month

Whilst strolling through fabulous Opatija, which is out of reach for local pensioners, we also meet a Filipino-American couple. They claim that they have a good income and that a holiday in Croatia is affordable.

“That’s why we can travel. We are doing well. We are both retired professionals, we get good money,” says John from the USA.

“We have spent more than 10,000 dollars. For both of you,” we ask them. “Yes, our budget can cope with that,” explains Catherine.

Foreign pensioners live much better. But let us take a look at the unfortunate Croatian statistics. Although pensions average more than 500 euros, a full 60 per cent of pensioners receive less than this amount. Most pensioners, about 135 thousand of them, live on a pension of about 432 euros. Around 114,000 citizens live on a pension of around 370 euros. Around 200,000 pensioners have less than this amount per month.

What can a person with that much money even afford? Here is what pensioners say: