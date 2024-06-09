Kolakusic, who has no chance of winning a mandate, complains that Facebook has reduced his reach

Podijeli :

N1

Mislav Kolakusic no longer has a chance of getting into Brussels after Sunday's elections. According to the polls, the former MEP and leader of the Law and Justice party received 2.8 per cent of the vote.

“We held 40 press conferences. Facebook has completely cut off our reach. Posts that had several million views only reached a few hundred people,” he said. “We were able to reach people, now we can no longer reach citizens,” Kolakušić claims.

He says he has thought about filing a lawsuit. “I do not think I will do it, I should do it, but I do not think I will do it.”

“Only those who have a lot of money and a lot of employees in the municipalities, everywhere where politics has a finger in the pie, were elected to the EP,” he added.

Seat lost in both parliaments

Kolakusic won a parliamentary seat in the parliamentary elections in April, but resigned from this office. He announced his resignation after the Parliament, from which he had requested the suspension of his mandate, was informed that this was not possible without losing his seat in the European Parliament.

Kolakusic had won a seat in Parliament on the Domovinski pokret (DP) list in the election on 17 April. Immediately after the election, he declared that he did not want to enter into a coalition with either the HDZ or the SDP. He thus lost his seat in both parliaments – the European and the national one – but earlier this month he announced his campaign for a new office – that of President of the Republic.