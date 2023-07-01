Milanovic: Croatia waiting for BiH in EU, to support Croats even more strongly

Podijeli :

Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL

During a visit to Tomislavgrad, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Saturday, Croatian President Zoran Milanovc said that Croatia was waiting for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the EU, announcing that Zagreb would continue supporting Bosnian Croats even more strongly so that they could achieve political equality in their country.

“We are waiting for you, for the entire BiH, and until that moment comes, you should know that you are a part of us. We are all part of the Croat nation, this is a joint endeavour… this is a struggle for Croatia, for the status of Croats in BiH and that is why Croats in BiH deserve respect,” Milanovic said in Tomislavgrad, where he decorated the Croatian Defence Force’s (HVO) King Tomislav Brigade.

Milanovic said that Croatia would support BiH even more strongly, noting that its ten-year-long membership of the EU had strengthened its position.

The Croatian president expressed hope that the political outvoting of BiH Croats would stop and that they would become equal to the other two constituent peoples “in their homeland.”

“You live in BiH which you call your homeland. It takes a lot of patience and humility, this is your homeland and together we will fight using peaceful means to make sure you are treated with respect and enjoy equal symbolic rights,” he added.

He mentioned in that context the election of the Croat member of the BiH Presidency, who is elected for Croats by other peoples. On four occasions, the Croat member of the BiH Presidency, Zeljko Komsic, was elected predominantly thanks to the votes of Bosniak voters, which is why Croat politicians insist on amending the country’s election law.

Milanovic also called for respecting the role of the Croatian Army and the HVO, which he believes deserve most credit for the liberation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“We want that to be known. That does not have to be repeated every day, but without it, there would be no Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he said, adding that Croats had demonstrated both during the war and peacetime that they were capable of surviving and could not be destroyed.

President Milanovic today decorated the HVO’s King Tomislav Brigade with the Order of Nikola Subic Zrinski for its contribution to operations that led to the liberation of Croatia and western Bosnia. A total of 4,500 soldiers passed through the brigade and 127 were killed.