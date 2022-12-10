Montenegrin President congratulates Croatia on reaching semi-finals

The President of Montenegro, Milo Djukanovic, congratulated Croatia on Friday on reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, after the victory over Brazil.
Djukanovic shared the announcement of Croatian President Zoran Milanović on Twitter with a short comment.
“Bravo Croatia!” wrote Djukanovic, and his post was accompanied by the flags of Montenegro and Croatia.
Milanović previously published pictures of the celebration after Croatia’s victory over Brazil.
“Great victory for Croatia. With this kind of game, Croatia can go all the way! Well done Vatreni,” wrote Milanović.
After a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Katra, Croatia knocked out the main favourite to win the title.
In the semi-finals, they will play against the better team from the duel between Argentina and the Netherlands.