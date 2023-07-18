Nine opposition caucuses formally ask president to call extraordinary session

Podijeli :

Nine opposition parliamentary clubs on Tuesday sent a formal proposal to the President of the Republic, Zoran Milanovic, to request an extraordinary session of the Croatian Parliament based on his constitutional powers.

After agreeing at a joint meeting, nine caucuses (SDP, Mozemo!, Social Democrats, Most, IDS, HSS and RF, Croatian Sovereignists, Center and GLAS, Fokus and Reformists) proposed a two-item agenda: a conclusion on the status workers in the bodies of judicial authority and the state attorney’s office, and a conclusion on the responsibility of the Government to dismiss those responsible in the “gas for a cent” scandal.

They consider it unacceptable that the Croatian Parliament is using the break prescribed by the Constitution as an excuse to avoid discussing those two situations and until at least political responsibility in the gas affair has been established.

“In this state of affairs, no one wants to go on annual vacation because we are shaken by the energy affair, and the justice system is about to collapse. If the money that was stolen through the energy system had been paid out through the salaries of officials working in the justice system, we would not have such chaos today, with over 2,000 backlog cases a week,” said Zvonimir Troskot (Most party).

‘Plenkovic’s omerta’

In fact, we shouldn’t even send a letter to the president because the Constitution does not require it, however, we were ready for that concession in order to knock all the trump cards out of the president’s hand so that he would finally activate Article 79 of the Constitution, he said.

Pedja Grbin (SDP) pointed out that the ruling party rejected the proposal for an extraordinary session of the Parliament because it suits them not to talk about affairs, but to pretend that nothing is happening and go on vacations, but this will not happen.

And today, new information came out that shows that both HEP and the Ministry lied in the gas scandal because Plenkovic forced them to do so. He wants to cover up his traces of crime, corruption and incompetence, and he forced the HEP Management and Filipovic to pretend at the Economic Committee that nothing important had happened, he asserted.

“Plenkovic, in the manner of a real mafia don, orders his subordinates to omerta. This is why he is keeping quiet. What is inconvenient must not be talked about, the truth must not come out, but it will because this is too big and too frequent to be swept under the carpet,” said Grbin.