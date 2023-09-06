Outstanding issues don’t affect Croatia-Slovenia relations, parliament speakers say

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The outstanding Croatia-Slovenia issues, first and foremost the border arbitration, do not affect their relations as friends, partners and good neighbours, the two countries' parliament speakers said in Ljubljana on Wednesday.

“The outstanding issues do not burden the quality of our relations in any way,” said Croatia’s Gordan Jandrokovic, who is on a two-day official visit to Slovenia at the invitation of his Slovenian counterpart Urska Klakocar-Zupancic.

Klakocar-Zupancic said she and Jandrokovic “are fully aware that implementing the arbitration award is a burning issue. However, as parliaments we are not competent for that issue and can only see to it that the governments are encouraged to find a constructive response and solution.”

Croatia has rejected the border arbitration award in full because the judges were influenced while Slovenia accepts it.

Prime ministers Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia and Robert Golob of Slovenia said recently the border dispute should not be in the focus of the two countries as it is a problem that should be given time and removed from daily politics.

The issue of the Croatian national minority in Slovenia, which has been burdening the relations for some time, was also mentioned at the meeting.

Croats in Slovenia don’t have legal national rights, although they seek the recognition of national minority status, which Slovenia has recognised to Italians and Hungarians. Jandrokovic will meet local Croats tomorrow.

Klakocar-Zupancic thanked Croatia for the big support it has extended Slovenia after disastrous floods early in August.

Croatia decided to help immediately, just as Slovenia helped us after the earthquakes, said Jandrokovic. “We will help as long as necessary, just as you helped us when we had the earthquakes three years ago.”

The Croatian Army is currently building a temporary bridge across the Dreta river in Lacja Vlas northeast of Ljubljana after floods destroyed the previous one. This is the first time the Croatian Army is setting up a Bailey M-1 bridge outside Croatia and it is its third mission to Slovenia since disastrous floods claimed six lives and caused €5 billion worth of damage last month.

Also today, Jandrokovic is due to meet with Prime Minister Golob. Tomorrow, he is to meet with National Council president Marko Lotric.