Parliament speaker issues congratulatory message for International Romani Day

Podijeli :

N1

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of International Romani Day, saying that the 2021-2027 national plan for the inclusion of Roma clearly confirms the political will to systematically improve the status of the Romani minority in Croatia.

International Romani Day is marked on 8 April to commemorate the first World Romani Congress, held in Chelsfield near London in April 1971, when resolutions were adopted on the Romani flag, anthem and official language.

The Croatian Parliament contributed to raising global awareness of the Romani language by supporting the international initiative to declare 5 November the World Day of Romani Language.

“Targeted improvements of legislation and public policies, support schemes in many areas and political representation in the Croatian Parliament have helped considerably to improve the position of the Romani minority in Croatia. However, in their everyday lives the Roma in Croatia still face many challenges that need to be resolutely addressed together,” Jandrokovic said in his message on Friday.

The government’s 2021-2027 national plan for the inclusion of the Roma sets the necessary strategic framework for continued work on ensuring the equality, inclusion and participation of the Romani minority, he said, calling for continued commitment to building a society with more mutual understanding, solidarity and respect for diversity.