Parliament to be relocated to military academy in Zagreb’s west area of Crnomerec

Podijeli :

Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

During the structural retrofitting of the Sabor building in Zagreb's uppertown, the national parliament will be relocated to the compounds of the military academy "Franjo Tudjman" in Crnomerec, western residential area of Zagreb, the Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic said on Wednesday.

The parliament leadership therefore decided on the site where the legislature will be relocated during the reconstruction of the parliament building, damaged in the 2020 earthquakes.

The reconstruction is likely to last two to three years. It is still unknown when exactly the relocation can start.