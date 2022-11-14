PM Plenkovic: Anti-corruption Council is utterly irrelevant

Share:







Source: N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday that he would not come to answer questions before the Parliament's Anti-corruption Council, saying that this would be against the rules and that "the government has much more important work and priorities" to deal with.

Speaking to the press after a meeting of the ruling HDZ party, Plenkovic said he did not follow what the council was doing as their work was “utterly irrelevant.”

“We are dealing with our programme… and our goal that citizens have cheaper electricity and gas than the market (prices) would be, we are ensuring 6 percent economic growth, with the goal of being in Schengen and the euro zone (accomplished) literally six weeks from now, and we are doing everything to maintain social cohesion,” Plenkovic said.

“The opposition is doing its thing and the government is doing its thing, and citizens will decide who is better and more reliable when elections come,” he added.

Speaking about the 2023 budget, he said that this year’s 6 percent GDP growth “provided the fiscal capacity and strength to continue with aid measures for those most at risk, including farmers and the jobless.”

Asked about the opposition’s plan to put all questions to him during Question Time in Parliament tomorrow, Plenkovic said, “Like every time, we will answer everything they ask and present to Croatians the key achievements of the government’s work.”