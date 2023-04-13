Police union hails amendments to law on offences against public peace and order

Podijeli :

MUP

The police trade union on Thursday welcomed draft amendments to the legislation on offences against public peace and order, and said that the current law incorporates the standards for fines from 1977.

In particular they welcomed a rise in fines for insulting and denigrating official persons.

So far these fines have been twice as low as fines for some offences in traffic.

The trade union holds, however, the current draft amendments to be a transitional solution and the unionists believe that, together with the interior ministry, they would draw up legislation becoming to the present day.