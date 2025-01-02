Primorac took off his jacket and declared: ‘It’s time for a real fight’

Podijeli :

The presidential candidate of the HDZ party, Dragan Primorac, spoke at a press conference about the second round of the presidential election campaign. Before giving his opening speech, he took off his jacket.

“It’s time for a real fight,” said Primorac.

He went on to say that his opponent Zoran Milanovic, together with the SDP and the Mozemo party, was planning to take power nationwide in the local elections, reports the news website Dnevnik.hr.

“The citizens of Croatia are interested in our actions”

“Do we want a Croatia like the city of Zagreb, where the forms for St Nicholas gifts no longer say ‘father’ and ‘mother’, but ‘parent 1’ and ‘parent 2’?” he added.

He called on all patriots to unite to prevent a repeat of 2011, when Milanovic was prime minister.

“Croatia cannot survive such a policy for five years. I received a comment from a Swiss newspaper saying that it’s lucky he doesn’t have a nuclear bomb, because he would use it,” Primorac explained.

He called on Milanovic to take part in all four debates.

“The citizens of Croatia are interested in our actions, our programmes, the security of Croatia and its borders,” he stressed.

“I will present the truth”

In response to questions from journalists, he explained his plan for the second round.

“I will tell the truth, whether anyone likes it or not. I have heard that they are planning to ‘play bunker’, which is not typical for a Croatian people, just like hiding under the table. I play on the offensive,” said the presidential candidate.

“The presidential election will determine the direction in which Croatia moves,” he added.

He concluded by saying that significant change is still possible.