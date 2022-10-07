Report: Housing prices in Q2 2022 jumped 13.6 pct

Share:







Source: Freeimages

Housing prices in Croatia in Q2 2022 went up 13.6 percent year-on-year, state agency Hina said on Friday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

Housing prices have been posting growth for every quarter since Q2 2017, five years ago.

The prices of newly built apartments in Q2 2022 increased by 15.9 percent, while prices of older housing went up 13.3 percent in the same period.

By area, the prices in capital Zagreb had the largest increase over the last twelve months, going up by 14.8 percent. In towns along the Adriatic coast, prices went up 12.8 percent year-on-year, while in the rest of the country prices went up by 15.2 percent.