Second round of Montenegro’s presidential election is underway

Podijeli :

Nikola Kojić

The second round of presidential elections is being held in Montenegro on Saturday. The two candidates are Milo Djukanovic, the current head of state and leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), and Jakov Milatovic, the deputy president of the Europe Now Movement. A total of 542,154 citizens have the right to vote.

Polls are open since 7am.

Montenegro’s Center for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) said that there was an incident at one of the polling stations. A voter used a phone at the polling station to take a picture of the ballot.

“After a warning from the Election Committee, the voter attacked the members and opened the ballot box”, CeMI said, adding that the police intervened.

The first round of presidential elections was held on March 19 with the participation of seven candidates, but no one won the required majority of votes (more than 50 percent). According to the provisional results of the State Election Commission (SEC), Djukanovic won 35.37 percent of the votes (or 119,673 votes), and Milatovic 28.92 (97,858).

A second round of presidential elections is being held for the first time since 1997, when Momir Bulatovic was the opponent of Djukanovic.