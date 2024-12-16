Selak-Raspudic challenges Milanovic: ‘Heroic rabbit or waiting for the red carpet?’

Podijeli :

Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

In a post on her Facebook profile on Monday, the candidate for the office of President of the Republic of Croatia once again challenged the incumbent President Zoran Milanovic to a debate. She was referring to Milanovic’s statement that he had no intention of taking part in debates in the run-up to the presidential election.

“Have you become a heroic rabbit or are you waiting for the red carpet?” she asked Milanovic, urging him to stand up and fight.

Selak-Raspudic reminded the public that during the 2015 election campaign, the current president accused the then HDZ party leader Tomislav Karamarko of avoiding debates and insinuated that he had something to hide because of it.

“It seems that Milanovic still cared about democratic ideals such as the discussion of arguments and positions back then, but now he has cold-bloodedly trampled on them when he was thinking about how to keep his seat in Pantovcak by refusing all debates before the first round of the presidential election,” Selak-Raspudic concluded.

In her posts, she also included Milanovic’s statement from 2015, which she referred to in her call for the debate, and emphasised his inconsistency by using the same visual identity that Milanovic himself had used in 2015.