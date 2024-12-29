Selak-Raspudic: ‘This is just the beginning’; Bulj: ‘Milanovic and Plenkovic are connected by an umbilical cord’

Podijeli :

N1

Independent presidential candidate Marija Selak-Raspudic and Miro Bulj from Most party reacted to the first election results and both emphasised the need for change in Croatia’s political landscape.

While Selak-Raspudic focused on building alternatives outside the established duopoly, Bulj criticised the connection between Zoran Milanovic and Andrej Plenkovic, describing them as inseparable political allies.

“It takes time for people in Croatia to fully believe again that an alternative is possible”

“First and foremost, I am grateful to the people who have placed their trust in me. This shows that there really is room for something outside the duopoly in Croatia,” said Selak-Raspudic.

She emphasised that she articulated something that represents the political centre throughout the election campaign: “I think it is important to emphasise this. I have not approached the election campaign with strong, aggressive emotions or hidden agendas. I approached it very openly and rationally and addressed the political centre, which now has a voice.”

“This is just the beginning,” she added, emphasising that this was the most important message she wanted to get across.

Selak-Raspudic explained that certain things in Croatian political life are processes and that nothing happens overnight.

“It takes time for people in Croatia to fully believe again that an alternative is possible and to stop voting against something. This is the basis on which Zoran Milanovic has gained trust. He did not win it as Zoran Milanovic, but because he was against the HDZ,” she concluded.

Bulj: “Milanovic and Plenkovic cannot exist without each other”

The presidential candidate of Most party, Miro Bulj, also commented on the results and repeated his assertion that Zoran Milanovic is the HDZ party’s candidate.

“I respect the will of the Croatian people,” he said about the results, earning applause from those gathered at his election headquarters.

Bulj described himself as “the only candidate from forgotten Croatia” and added that Andrej Plenkovic and Zoran Milanovic came ” from “the same incubator” and that Plenkovic was happy that Milanovic will remain president.

“One cannot exist without the other, they are connected by an umbilical cord,” he concluded.