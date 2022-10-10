Two more arrested in illegal gas sale scandal

Share:







Source: Igor Kralj / Pixsell

Another executive in the Ina energy company and the director of a company with which gas sales were contracted below the market price have been arrested in a gas sale scam, according to unofficial reports.

The police and the USKOK anti-corruption office have not yet commented on the arrests which, it was said on Monday, are connected to the recently uncovered scam in INA, although the damage in this case is considerably lower than the 1 billion kuna investigators suspect Ina was defrauded of in the first case.

Jutarnji List daily reported today that Ina employee Stjepan L. and the director of a gas trade company, Vlado M., were arrested and are under criminal investigation.

Those arrested earlier in the Ina gas scale scam are former Ina executive Damir Skugor, his father, the co-owners of the OMS company – Goran Husic and Josip Surjak, and the director of the Plinara Istocne Slavonije gas company Marija Ratkic.

Prosecutors suspect they bought gas from Ina for €19.5 and resold it for €200 per megawatt-hour and that Skugor and his father illegally gained nearly 500 million kuna, Husic over 90 million kuna and Surjak 68.9 million kuna. Over 200 million kuna in illegal gain remains in the account of the OMS company.

Skugor has been remanded in custody, while the other four suspects have been released.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)