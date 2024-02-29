United Group completes acquisition of Bulsatcom

United Group, the leading provider of telecommunications and media services in Southeast Europe, successfully completed the acquisition of Bulsatcom, a direct-to-home satellite television and broadband internet provider in Bulgaria.

The acquisition is part of United Group’s long-term strategy to expand and strengthen its market presence in the region and drive innovation for a digital, connected society, said United Group.

Operating within United Group in Serbia is the SBB company and its EON and Total TV services, the biggest integrated online and TV retail platform in Serbia Shoppster, while media content is broadcast by television stations and portals Sport Klub, Nova S and N1.

“We are very happy with the completion of the acquisition of Bulsatcom. This step will allow us to foster further growth in this important market and allow for acceleration of innovation in the region. This acquisition complements our portfolio and brings clear benefits to existing and future customers in Bulgaria,” said United Group CEO Victoriya Boklag.

“The successful closing of the acquisition of Bulsatcom is good news for consumers in a highly fragmented market like it is the case in Bulgaria. We will be able to significantly improve the quality of the TV service for Bulsatcom customers. This means more HD channels for them and access to over 30,000 titles in the video library of EON, the leading TV platform in Southeast-Europe. It will also significantly increase the quality of their internet service offered in terms of download and upload speeds,” said Nikolay Andreev, CEO of Vivacom and Bulsatcom.

United Group noted that it entered the Bulgarian market in 2020 with the acquisition of Vivacom. Since then, the group has undertaken several significant steps to strengthen its presence and drive innovation within the market. Among United Group’s achievements are the development of the country’s largest 5G network and the launch of the first 10GIGA fibre network. United Group also provided Bulgarian consumers with the first 5G unlimited tariff plans and access to the award-winning EON TV platform.

Dutch-based United Group is the leading telecommunications and media operator in Southeast Europe, providing customers with a full range of telecommunications services. Active in eight countries, the company has almost 16 million users and nearly 15,000 employees.