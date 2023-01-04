US’ Mikaela Shiffrin wins Snow Queen Trophy slalom for 5th time

Podijeli :

Source: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Mikaela Shiffrin on Wednesday was the fastest competitor in the Snow Queen women's slalom, which was run on Mount Sljeme as part of the 2023 Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, with the US skier winning the Snow Queen Trophy for the fifth time.

Slovakian Petra Vlahova, who has so far won this race on Mount Sljeme overlooking Zagreb three times, finished second. Swedish skier Anna Swenn Larsson was third.

Two Croatian skiers competed in the race, Leona Popovic, who won 10th place, and Zrinka Ljutic, who was disqualified in the first run.

Today’s victory enabled Shifrrin to extend her lead in the overall standings for the 2022/2023 season with a total of 975 points. Vlahova ranks second (586 points).

According to media reports, several thousand people watched the race on the mountain.

On Thursday, a second slalom race on Mount Sljeme as part of the Alpine Ski Cup will be held. The first run starts at 3 pm, and the second at 8 pm.