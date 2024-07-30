Vekic advances to the Olympic quarter-finals by defeating the second-ranked player in the world

Podijeli :

AP Photo/Andy Wong via Guliver

Croatian tennis player Donna Vekic has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Olympic tournament in Paris. She defeated the second-ranked player in the world, Coco Gauff, 7-6, 6-2.

Gauff had a break advantage in the first set and led 2:5, but Vekic fended off a set point at 3:5 and broke the American’s serve to make it 4:5. Vekic was better in the tie-break and won 9:7.

In the second set, Gauff was the first to take Vekic’s serve, but Vekic quickly came back into the match. After a controversial point, Vekic broke again and took a 4:2 lead. Gauff protested and cried, but the game went to Vekic.

In the next game, Gauff had three break points at 0-40, but Vekic fended off all three and took a 5-2 lead. Gauff then had no chance and Vekic secured another break to win the match.