VIDEO / Inspektori u Sarajevu tražili Dodika: Nakon verbalnog okršaja su otjerani

#BREAKING #Bosnia #Serbia JUST IN: Video footage shows a heavy special police presence outside the administrative building of the Republic of Srpska in East Sarajevo, following SIPA’s attempt to arrest President Milorad Dodik. https://t.co/hTd0qg74Di pic.twitter.com/nSul5mBbv2

— The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) April 23, 2025