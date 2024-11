SAD otvorio raketnu bazu u Europi

🇵🇱🇺🇸 | U.S. Navy missile defense base in Poland’s Redzikowo has been officially opened during a ceremony on Wednesday.

The base is part of a broader missile defense shield, dubbed “Aegis Ashore”, which was designed to detect, track and intercept ballistic missiles in flight. pic.twitter.com/0k5mvZUkww

