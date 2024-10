Musk na sudu zbog kupovanja glasova Trumpu. Sljedbenici podivljali, objavili adresu tužitelja

These people are election door-knockers in the back of a seatless U-haul van who were flown to Michigan by a contractor for Elon Musk’s America PAC to door knock for Donald Trump.

They say they’ve been tricked and threatened. EXCLUSIVE by @JakeLahut https://t.co/GryzljwXWZ pic.twitter.com/LUVkHUsUQ7

— WIRED (@WIRED) October 30, 2024