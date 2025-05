Izrael najavio osvetu zbog jemenskog napada na aerodrom: Iran prijeti protuudarom

⚡️🇾🇪🇮🇱BREAKING:

A ballistic missile fired from Yemen made a direct impact at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Channel 12 Israel: Flights arriving and departing from Ben Gurion Airport suspended. pic.twitter.com/64R3ME2YFQ

— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 4, 2025