Što su kasetne bombe koji su Rusi koristili u Sumiju?

The US🇺🇸 has shown weakness to Putin🇷🇺 by making multiple concessions upfront.

Putin doesn’t respect the weak. Therefore, he has gone on a killing spree in Ukraine🇺🇦🇪🇺 using ballistic missiles with cluster munition warheads against civilians.

He laughs at the weak…

— Radoslaw Szafarz (@RadoslawSzafarz) April 13, 2025