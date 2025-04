Kina: Trumpove carine pokazuju “ekstremni egoizam”, zanijekali pregovore s SAD-om

🇨🇳Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bid farewell to🇮🇷Iranian Foreign Minister @araghchi and his delegation @IRIMFA_SPOX & @AmbBakhtiar, after a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

An exclusive video from @shahrokh1976.

pic.twitter.com/HF0b5E5Zh2

— Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) April 25, 2025