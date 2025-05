Povjerenik EU-a: U ovom slučaju ćemo udvostručiti pomoć Ukrajini

⚡️ If Trump fails to convince putin to negotiate peace, the EU may increase military aid to Ukraine.

This was announced by EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

Kubilius noted that the EU and the US provide Ukraine with about €40 billion in military aid… pic.twitter.com/DsgBu5WXYk

