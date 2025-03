VIDEO / Zastrašujući prizori iz Mjanmara i Tajlanda: Zgrade sravnjene sa zemljom, ljudi pod ruševinama

A powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.7 on Richter scale, struck with its epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar. This significant seismic event resulted in damage, including the collapse of sections of the old Sagaing Bridge.

